Friday, 12 March 2021

KING ZWELITHINI DIES

Friday, March 12, 2021  NewsdzeZimbabwe   0

AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini has died. The news was confirmed in a statement from the royal house on Friday morning.

King Zwelithini had been in hospital for weeks for what was initially reported to be a problem with his blood glucose levels.

The royal house said his health took a turn for the worst and he passed away in the early hours of Friday morning.


Posted in:

0 comments:

Post a comment

 