JOANA MAMOMBE SUES COPS OVER NUDE PICS

HARARE West MP Joanah Mamombe and youth leader, Cecilia Chimbiri have slapped the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) with a $15 million lawsuit for circulating their nude pictures last year.
Mamombe is claiming $10 million, while Chimbiri wants $5
million for the embarrassment they endured after their nude pictures went viral
on social media platforms.
The nude pictures were allegedly captured by State security
agents at Park Town Hospital in Harare, where Mamombe, Chimbiri and Netsai
Marova were receiving treatment following an alleged abduction and torture by
suspected State agents.
The trio in May last year gave notice to sue the police,
saying publication of the pictures was a violation of their constitutional rights.
The alleged pictures were shot by one of the police
officers conducting a forensic investigation on the trio.
In papers filed at the High Court yesterday, they cited a
Chief Superintendent Philip, Detective Chief Inspector Chafa, Officer-in-Charge
Law and Order Harare Central Police Station Commissioner Makotose and Officer
Commanding Criminal Investigations Headquarters, Police Commissioner-General
Godwin Matanga and Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe as respondents.
Mamombe and Chimbiri made separate applications.
The two claimed that Philip had assured them that the
pictures would not be circulated, but they were shocked to see them making
waves on social media platforms.
Part of the summons by the ZLHR read: “As such, on the evening of May 15, 2020, the
first defendant in the company of Dr Nyamakure arrived in the ward where the
plaintiff was receiving medical assistance.
“The first defendant identified herself as being from ZRP
Forensic Department and proceeded to take photographs of the plaintiff’s body
purportedly as part of evidence. Further, she captured pictures of the
plaintiff and her colleagues who were hospitalised together with her, namely
Netsai Marova and Cecilia Chimbiri.”
The human rights lawyers said the first defendant, would on
various occasions, request the plaintiff to remove clothing and expose various
sections of her body so that she would take the pictures.
“This exercise was carried out solely by the first
defendant and no other person was granted permission by the plaintiff to do
so,” ZLHR said.
The two said their dignity had been severely tarnished
since the circulation of the pictures was made negligently, maliciously and
unlawfully, releasing the sensitive photographs of the plaintiff’s body into
circulation.
Mamombe said she suffered damages in the sum of $10
million, comprising $3 million contumelia, and $7 million injuria. The case is
yet to be heard. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a comment