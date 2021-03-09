JAPAN DONATES MAIZE TO FEED HUNGRY ZIMBAS

Japan has donated about 20 000 tonnes of maize towards Zimbabwe’s Food Deficit Mitigation Strategy (FDMS) to meet the essential food security needs of vulnerable households.
Zimbabwe is expecting between 2,5 and 2,8 million tonnes of
maize from the 2021 summer cropping season, enough to feed all, but until
harvest time there will be food deficit from last season’s drought.
In June last year, Japan also donated 30 000 tonnes of
maize to assist the vulnerable communities. The maize is being donated through
the World Food Programme (WFP).
The Japanese Embassy, WFP and the Government of Zimbabwe
indicated in a joint statement yesterday that WFP procured the maize from South
Africa and delivered it directly to the Grain Marketing Board depots in Harare
and Bulawayo. Herald
