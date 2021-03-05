ITS HUGE : HOOKERS FLEE FROM GOLD DEALER

WHAT a whopper!

A popular gold panner’s huge penis has triggered trepidation among prostitutes in Gwanda, leaked group WhatsApp chats reveal.

So big is the man’s wood that sex workers have begun turning him down no matter how much he offers for their services. The women just can’t stand his poking monster!

The WhatsApp chats clearly show that the sex workers cannot handle the man identified as Bheki – almost everyone he has hired, gives him back his money as soon as she sees his huge endowment.

“It’s so big, it’s about 30 centimetres when erect. The first time I saw it, I was shocked and scared. During sex he forced it in, even after I begged him to stop. It even showed in his trousers when sleeping,” wrote one prostitute in the WhatsApp group named Gwanda’s Sexiest Hookers.

The WhatsApp group boasts more than 100 prostitutes.

One, Caro, said: “It’s longer than that (30 centimetres). It scares me by just looking at it. Bheki should be a pornstar.

I always give him unreasonable prices to put him off. He is even shy and when you go with him, he insisted on switching off the lights”.

For other prostitutes in the group who have not yet slept with him, the conversation was like a warning to them that they should drop him like a hot potato whenever he wants to hire them.

Said Ntombie: “Into yakhe iyalimaza nxa ingena esithweni. Ilanga ngilala laye ngiba lama langa nginga sebenzi (It’s painful when inserting it. After sleeping with him, I took several days off before I went back to work).

One hooker had nothing but praise for Bheki, though she admitted that his penis was abnormally big.

She said: “Hmm that thing is huge ladies, but he knows how to use it. He is always in the mood and he wants more even after he has an orgasm. The night he hired me he left me exhausted”.

Although spirited efforts to track down Bheki drew a black, one prostitute from the group confirmed the leaked chats saying what was once Bheki’s biggest gift, was now a curse.

“That WhatsApp discussion about Bheki’s manhood which is doing rounds is real. Women get scared whenever he takes it out and all prostitutes in Gwanda now know him and they turn him down whenever he wants to hire them,” said the prostitute who refused to be named.

Meanwhile, according to a number of studies from the websites of health professionals, an average penis is between 7 and 10 centimetres long and 12 to 16 centimetres when erect.

American TV presenter Jonah Falcon holds the record for the biggest manhood in the World which is apparently 34 cm in length. B Metro