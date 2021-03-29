INDIAN VACCINES ARE HERE



The batch of 35 000 vaccines are part of a donation of 75 000 vaccines from the Indian Government.This comes as the country last week rolled out the second stage of the national Covid 19 vaccination exercise in Victoria Falls.

Speaking after receiving the consignment at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, President Mnangagwa said the gesture by the Indian Government was a welcome and timely intervention at a time the country is fighting the pandemic.

He said the vaccination rollout was key among strategies Government was implementing to combat Covid 19.

Indian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Vijay Khanduja said the donation was testimony to the strong relations India shared with Zimbabwe.

He expressed hope that the vaccines will provide the much needed relief from the pandemic