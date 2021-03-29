INDIAN VACCINES ARE HERE

The batch of 35 000 vaccines are part of a donation of 75 000 vaccines from the Indian Government.This comes as the country last week rolled out the second stage of the national Covid 19 vaccination exercise in Victoria Falls.
Speaking after receiving the consignment at Robert Gabriel
Mugabe International Airport, President Mnangagwa said the gesture by the
Indian Government was a welcome and timely intervention at a time the country
is fighting the pandemic.
He said the vaccination rollout was key among strategies
Government was implementing to combat Covid 19.
Indian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Vijay Khanduja said the
donation was testimony to the strong relations India shared with Zimbabwe.
He expressed hope that the vaccines will provide the much needed
relief from the pandemic
