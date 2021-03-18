I'M NOT INTERESTED IN ANY POSITION, SAYS GUTU

Obert Gutu says he is not interested in any political positions as he joins Zanu PF.
“We feel we are here to contribute to the development of
the country. Speaking entirely for myself, I am not position-oriented. I know
some people will say Gutu wants this post or that post, that’s far from it.
“We are here to play our part albeit a small part for the
development of this country and the Vision which the Second Republic has
fashioned for this country, Vision 2030 which is achievable with the right
mindset and skills set,” he said.
Cde Gutu once served as Deputy Minister of Justice, Legal
and Parliamentary Affairs during the inclusive Government (2009-2013).
He assumed the vice presidency of the MDC-T following the
split that occurred when Mr Morgan Tsvangirai died, deputising the MDC-T then led by Ms Thokozani Khupe.
President Mnangagwa said
Cde Gutu had felt his heart was with the ruling party.
“Obert is a young man. He said he has a conscience and he
slept over his conscience and came to the conclusion that this party that he was
in would not give him satisfaction for the purposes of revolutionarily
contributing to the construction, growth and modernisation of Zimbabwe and
charting the destination of the people of this country,” he added.
Senator Makore said he had returned home.
“We do feel we have to contribute to the economy, we can’t
consistently fight without producing any tangible result for the economy and by
and large we can be a cog in national development,” he said.
Cde Makore was an MDC-T Senator for Chitungwiza.
