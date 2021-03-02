I WILL CONTINUE WITH RE-ENGAGEMENT, SAYS SHAVA

President Mnangagwa has sworn in Foreign Affairs and
International Trade Minister Dr Fredrick Shava who took his oath of loyalty at
the State House this morning.
Dr Shava was the Zimbabwe’s Permanent Representative to the
United Nations before being appointed minister.
President Mnangagwa congratulates Ambassador Shava after
assuming his new post. He replaces former Minister Sibusiso Moyo who succumbed
to Covid-19 in January.
Dr Shava said he was going to continue working hard on re
engagement and engagement with Zimbabwe’s all weather friends to boost trade
relations and promote exports in line with the mantra of the Second Republic.
He said efforts will also be made to engage counties that
Zimbabwe did not have smooth relations with as a result of the land reform
programme.
0 comments:
Post a comment