I WILL CHALLENGE REMAND PLACEMENT, SAYS MLISWA

Norton legislator, Temba Peter Mliswa, who stands accused of violating the Covid-19 national lockdown regulations after calling a Press conference at his Borrowdale residence in Harare has indicated that he wants to challenge his placement on remand on Monday when he returns to court.

Mliswa also told the court that he wanted to make an application for the relaxation of his bail conditions. He was released on $20 000 bail and ordered not convene any Press conference until his matter is finalised.

Mliswa was also ordered to report once a week at Borrowdale Police Station. Today, he appeared before magistrate Mr Sheunesu Matova. Herald