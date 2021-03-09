I HAVE BEEN FORCED INTO PROSTITUTION IN AUSTRALIA. SAYS SOCIALITE

Homeless socialite Mukoma Masimba, popularly known as Legend of Facebook, says he has been reportedly forced into ‘commercial’ prostitution in Australia.
The man, who rose to top the limelight on social media,
feels the Australian authorities have let him down after failing to offer him
proper accommodation for a year.
He has since lodged a written complaint to the authorities.
Masimba, who last year left his home and decided to stay on the streets of
Melbourne, has since raised suspicion that he might be facing mental
challenges.
He has since begun some lessons under a contract on how to
satisfy clients. In some explicit videos he is being taught how to treat male
and female clients. He lamented neglect by the authorities and called upon the
intervention.
Some sections have described him as losing his sanity but
he insists that he still has a sound mind.
In an interview, he discussed his status and dilemma. “I
have been staying in the streets for a year and the authorities here have not
helped me to get a proper place to stay. And now I have resorted to commercial
sex working to make ends meet.
“I am on my way to satisfy a client, it’s not by choice or
optional but circumstances beyond my control have forced me to do this. I have
no other ways of making money since some drug addicts are stealing my
medication.
“The authorities here ill-treated me, and I have since made
a complainant which I believe should be heard back home. Remember last year I
went into the streets before the outbreak of Covid-19.
“Many people believed that I was bewitched by Sekuru Banda
which was not true and I was a called as someone with mental illness but I was
tested all that,” he said.
Added Masimba: “I am okay but the authorities here exposed
my HIV status and no one wants to be associated with me now. I was forced to
reveal my status after some drug addicts here were stealing my pills and I had
to confess so that they could not continue stealing but I put the blame on the
authorities here.
“And now I have shifted focus so that I can manage to
survive from prostitution. I am angry with the Australian Government, they have
violated my privacy and now most homeless people in Melbourne now knows l am
HIV+ because l have been homeless for one year.
“The same Australia Government imposed Sanctions on
Zimbabwe. “Remember l wrote BhukureBenzi when l was always showing the same
Australia also abuses Australian. So I am appealing to the authorities back
home to take note of my issue.
“Australia imposed sanctions on my country and they should
remove them, our President is a listening man.” H Metro
