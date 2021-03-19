I HARVEST SPERMS FOR RICHES : SANGOMA

A Macheke traditional healer forcing men and women to harvest sperms for ritual purposes was exposed following a nasty divorce.

Fungai Bvunzawabaya, popularly known as Sekuru Makombe, was exposed after his weird orders for a married Kadoma woman to spend three days in the house naked harvesting sperms from several men for ritual purposes wrecked a marriage of six years.

Sekuru Makombe told H-Metro that a number of people have been consulting him for ritual purposes since the commencement of national lockdown in March last year.

A Kadoma woman exposed Sekuru Makombe saying her marriage collapsed over cheating with several men for his rituals. She also said he failed to pay her for the services.

“I am living in fear and I plead with you not to disclose my contacts because Sekuru Makombe is a witch doctor,” she said.

“My marriage collapsed when my husband discovered that I was bedding several men with the intention to get money quickly. Mhiko dzasekuru ava dzinorwadza asi hapana kusiri kufa saka ndati ndivafumure pamwe vanogona kudaro vakazviita kune vanhu vakawanda,” she said pleading for anonymity.

H-Metro called Sekuru Makombe and he came to Harare to confirm receiving semen and demanding blood from relatives of his victims claiming that he has supernatural powers to kill and make people rich.

He claimed that some men and women cheating their spouses are among his clients who are doing it for ritual purposes and clergymen teaching prosperity gospel are some of his clients.

“To be honest with you, I attended a number of people since the commencement of national lockdown in 2020 at my shrine,” said Sekuru Makombe.

“My clients have no reason to implicate me for either their divorce considering that they are the ones consulting me for ritual purposes.

“Ini ndinorombesa saka mhiko dzangu dzinofanira kutevedzwa kuti ukwanise kuwana pfuma yacho. Mukadzi wamurikutaura ndewe kuKadoma ndakamuudza kuti agare asinakupfeka kwemazuva matatu ozorara nevarume vakasiyana siyana achitora hurume hwavo ndozosanganisa nemishonga yangu.

“She had a dream having sex with two men and those were spiritual mediums and after such a dream she would be free to select men she would want to have sex with and collect their semen.

“Several men she dates would be the process to acquire those people’s luck for her business to flourish and that is causing several business women and men to cheat.

“Ukada kuzvitarisa murume anevakadzi vakawanda anoita pfuma yakawanda kupfuura anemukadzi mumwe chete.

“Vamwe vakadzi vanosvika pakunogeza murume anorwara nenjere vorara naye kuti simba rake rekufamba rifambise business rake ndini ndinovapa mishonga yacho.

“Among the ritual demands is for one to have sex with several men and women per day and this is causing some business people to engage in rape and paying men or women for sex,” said Sekuru Makombe claiming to have powers of knowing his victims who exposed his evil work.

Sekuru Makombe claimed to have inherited the said powers from his late grandfather and further claimed that a number of people mysteriously died following his charms for ritual purposes.

“I received these powers from my late grandfather and I have distributed real goblins to several people who include well known businessmen and women,” said Sekuru Makombe.

“If I mix my charms that include rotten eggs with blood of people surely that person prospers and he will know the number of his or her days.

“Mishonga yangu painowora yasangana nemazai neropa panouya nhunzi dzomara zvekuti unokwanisa kudziverenga. Nhunzi imweneimwe inomirira gore saka kuwanda kwadzo ndiwo makore ako ekurarama panyika uchidya pfuma yako.

“Anyone who gets my charms for ritual purposes will know when they will die; that is one of the dangers of seeking quick wealth through rituals.

“Misfortunes faced by people who fail to observe rules of rituals include deaths of their children and close relatives since the charms demand blood.

“As for me my challenges come from church leaders who preach against us when some of them consult me for charms for their ministries to grow in numbers.

“Some prophets consult me although they turn against us during their services. “Covid-19 opened a door to church members to use traditional medicines like zumbani, mufandichimuka watinoshandisa kumutsa vafi pama rituals edu asi kusati kwauya Covid-19 zvakanga zvichiita kunge mishonga yevachena ndiyo inorapa yega.

“Visit many houses of church members and see if you cannot see these traditional herbs to keep them safe from this pandemic,” said Sekuru Makombe.

Sekuru Makombe made calls to some of his clients in the presents of H-Metro to prove that they are the ones demanding rituals to get wealth.