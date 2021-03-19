I HARVEST SPERMS FOR RICHES : SANGOMA

A Macheke traditional healer forcing men and women to harvest sperms for ritual purposes was exposed following a nasty divorce.
Fungai Bvunzawabaya, popularly known as Sekuru Makombe, was
exposed after his weird orders for a married Kadoma woman to spend three days
in the house naked harvesting sperms from several men for ritual purposes
wrecked a marriage of six years.
Sekuru Makombe told H-Metro that a number of people have
been consulting him for ritual purposes since the commencement of national
lockdown in March last year.
A Kadoma woman exposed Sekuru Makombe saying her marriage
collapsed over cheating with several men for his rituals. She also said he
failed to pay her for the services.
“I am living in fear and I plead with you not to disclose
my contacts because Sekuru Makombe is a witch doctor,” she said.
“My marriage collapsed when my husband discovered that I
was bedding several men with the intention to get money quickly. Mhiko
dzasekuru ava dzinorwadza asi hapana kusiri kufa saka ndati ndivafumure pamwe
vanogona kudaro vakazviita kune vanhu vakawanda,” she said pleading for
anonymity.
H-Metro called Sekuru Makombe and he came to Harare to
confirm receiving semen and demanding blood from relatives of his victims
claiming that he has supernatural powers to kill and make people rich.
He claimed that some men and women cheating their spouses
are among his clients who are doing it for ritual purposes and clergymen
teaching prosperity gospel are some of his clients.
“To be honest with you, I attended a number of people since
the commencement of national lockdown in 2020 at my shrine,” said Sekuru
Makombe.
“My clients have no reason to implicate me for either their
divorce considering that they are the ones consulting me for ritual purposes.
“Ini ndinorombesa saka mhiko dzangu dzinofanira kutevedzwa
kuti ukwanise kuwana pfuma yacho. Mukadzi wamurikutaura ndewe kuKadoma
ndakamuudza kuti agare asinakupfeka kwemazuva matatu ozorara nevarume
vakasiyana siyana achitora hurume hwavo ndozosanganisa nemishonga yangu.
“She had a dream having sex with two men and those were
spiritual mediums and after such a dream she would be free to select men she
would want to have sex with and collect their semen.
“Several men she dates would be the process to acquire
those people’s luck for her business to flourish and that is causing several
business women and men to cheat.
“Ukada kuzvitarisa murume anevakadzi vakawanda anoita pfuma
yakawanda kupfuura anemukadzi mumwe chete.
“Vamwe vakadzi vanosvika pakunogeza murume anorwara nenjere
vorara naye kuti simba rake rekufamba rifambise business rake ndini ndinovapa
mishonga yacho.
“Among the ritual demands is for one to have sex with
several men and women per day and this is causing some business people to
engage in rape and paying men or women for sex,” said Sekuru Makombe claiming
to have powers of knowing his victims who exposed his evil work.
Sekuru Makombe claimed to have inherited the said powers
from his late grandfather and further claimed that a number of people
mysteriously died following his charms for ritual purposes.
“I received these powers from my late grandfather and I
have distributed real goblins to several people who include well known
businessmen and women,” said Sekuru Makombe.
“If I mix my charms that include rotten eggs with blood of
people surely that person prospers and he will know the number of his or her
days.
“Mishonga yangu painowora yasangana nemazai neropa panouya
nhunzi dzomara zvekuti unokwanisa kudziverenga. Nhunzi imweneimwe inomirira
gore saka kuwanda kwadzo ndiwo makore ako ekurarama panyika uchidya pfuma yako.
“Anyone who gets my charms for ritual purposes will know
when they will die; that is one of the dangers of seeking quick wealth through
rituals.
“Misfortunes faced by people who fail to observe rules of
rituals include deaths of their children and close relatives since the charms
demand blood.
“As for me my challenges come from church leaders who
preach against us when some of them consult me for charms for their ministries
to grow in numbers.
“Some prophets consult me although they turn against us
during their services. “Covid-19 opened a door to church members to use
traditional medicines like zumbani, mufandichimuka watinoshandisa kumutsa vafi
pama rituals edu asi kusati kwauya Covid-19 zvakanga zvichiita kunge mishonga
yevachena ndiyo inorapa yega.
“Visit many houses of church members and see if you cannot
see these traditional herbs to keep them safe from this pandemic,” said Sekuru
Makombe.
Sekuru Makombe made calls to some of his clients in the
presents of H-Metro to prove that they are the ones demanding rituals to get
wealth. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a comment