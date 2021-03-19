HUBBY HILLS WIFE OVER LOVE CHILD

A Chinamhora man allegedly fatally struck his wife with an axe several times on the head for refusing to name the man who he believed made her pregnant while he was away, an allegation she denied before her death.
Court papers did not state where Masiyiwa Kasirori (39) was
when the late Constance Katiyo allegedly became pregnant and gave birth.
Kasirori from Ndoro Village appeared in court yesterday
before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi charged with murder and was remanded
in custody to April 1. Only the High Court can entertain his bail application.
Prosecuting, Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti alleged that on March 13
this year an altercation arose between Kasirori and Katiyo.
Kasirori then started assaulting his wife all over the
body, the State alleged, before he allegedly picked an axe and struck his wife
several times, killing her instantly.
He was seen by their son holding the blood-stained axe and
fleeing the crime scene, leaving his wife in a pool of blood.
He was arrested a few days later in Glendale. Herald
