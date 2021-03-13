HOW MDC A CRONIES GRABBED SPORTS CLUB LAND

The arrest of the City of Harare’s Acting Chamber Secretary Charles Usaviwevhu Kandemiri who was dragged to the courts of law on Friday the 5th of March 2021 has opened a can of worms, amid allegations that the MDC Alliance-led council has been involved in massive corruption in the sale of land.
Court papers show that Kandemiri played a leading role in
Harare City Council’s sale of Stand Number 402 Vainona Township measuring 245
323 square metres to Hardspec Investment instead of Mt Pleasant Sports Club
that had the right of refusal in accordance with the 30-year lease agreement it
had signed with council.
Impeccable sources revealed to the ZBC News that the
unprocedural and illegal sale of the stand came on the back of the oiling of
the MDC-Alliance top leadership to the tune of about US$40 thousand, forcing
the party to whip its councillors in the local authority to convene an
unscheduled full council meeting on the 5th of September 2019 to speedily
ratify the rotten deal.
According to papers in possession of the ZBC News, on the
4th of September 2019, Harare Council wrote to Mt Pleasant Sports Club purporting
to offer them to buy the land despite writing to Hardspec Investment (PVT) on
the same day offering them the land.
By the time Mt Pleasant Sports Club received the letter on
the 5th of September 2019, just 24 hours before the deadline, an unscheduled
full council meeting was already in session after it had been hastily convened
to sanitize the corruption.
As expected the full council meeting chaired by Councillor
Mupamawonde gave its blessings to the evil deed. Sources say councillors were
whipped into line by threats of recall.
On 2 December 2019, an Environmental Management Committee
deliberated and agreed to change the land in question’s reservation from
recreational to residential.
Full council had another meeting on 17th December 2019 and
recommended the change from recreational to residential and the day the heist
was complete.
Land had been stolen from the Mt Pleasant Community to the
MDC Alliance’s cronies.
Contacted for comment, The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption
Commission Spokesperson, Commissioner John Makamure said following the arrest
of Kandemiiri, investigations are continuing and Zimbabweans should expect more
arrests.
Special Anti-Corruption Unit (SACU) director, Thabani Mpofu
could not comment on the issue.
In the past Mr. Mpofu described the MDC Alliance led Harare
City Council as the epicentre of corruption.
Several Harare MDC Alliance Councillors have been suspended
while some have been arrested on different charges of corruption and abuse of
office.
There are however calls that more should be done to clean
up the rot at Town House if Harare is to attain the envisaged World Class City
Status by the year 2025, let alone play a part in the success of the National
Development Strategy. ZBC
