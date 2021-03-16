HOW ANNE NHIRA DIED

Zanu PF bigwigs visit the Nhira residence to pay their respects
Actress Anne Nhira, who was granted a State-assisted funeral, died a painful death after she was attacked by robbers in South Africa last week while coming from morning prayers in a mountain where she had gone with her brother Juan.
Family spokesperson and Anne’s cousin, Mrs Florence
Ziyambi, yesterday said a day after the attack, Anne started spitting blood and
her body was swollen.
“It is very painful. My sister was mugged while coming from
a mountain for prayers with her brother Juan. They had gone to pray early in
the morning and Anne was the first to descend, while her brother remained at
the mountain for a few minutes,” said Mrs Ziyambi.
“As she was walking in the park, she was attacked and the
robbers got away with her handbag. She was then assisted by Juan who took her
to the clinic where she was checked first day. Tthey said she was okay.”
Mrs Ziyambi said Anne’s condition worsened the following
day.
“On Tuesday last week, she started having pains from the
injuries and her body was swollen. On Wednesday, Juan took her back to the
hospital where they examined her again and said she had sustained internal
injuries.
“They prescribed medication and there was no change. On
Thursday early in the morning, Juan noticed that Anne was worse and took her to
hospital. her body was starting to get cold and moments later she was
pronounced dead.”
Mrs Ziyambi said they had decided to open a murder case in
South Africa and Juan was already working with the police.
“Juan went to Germiston police station in South Africa
yesterday where they recorded his statement and he was writing an affidavit,
after we have decided to open a murder case,” she said.
“According to the police, investigations are underway and
they said have taken the matter to a higher police station. I can’t remember
the name.”
Mrs Ziyambi said they were working with Nyaradzo Funeral
Service to repatriate the body to Zimbabwe, and hoped that paperwork will be
completed by Friday.
“We are hoping that after two to three days the paperwork
will be done and her body will be in Zimbabwe for burial as planned. We will
bury her at Zororo Memorial Park cemetery.”
Mrs Ziyambi thanked the Government for granting Anne a
State-assisted funeral.
Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Deputy Minister Tino
Machakaire, Zanu PF acting deputy secretary for the Youth League Cde Tendai
Chirau, Zanu PF Member of Parliament for Seke-Chikomba Cde Tatenda Mavetera,
Zanu PF Harare Province youth chairman Cde Emmanuel Mahachi and National Arts
Council director Mr Nicholas Moyo visited the Nhira residence in Manyame Park,
Chitungwiza, yesterday.
Deputy Minister Machakaire, who delivered news of the
State-assisted funeral to the family, said the death of Anne was a sad loss for
the arts fraternity.
“We are here because of Anne’s good work. She was a great
actress and it is so unfortunate that sad news have been following the arts
industry. Recently we had buried another pillar of strength in the music
industry, Soul Jah Love, and barely a month later, we have lost an actress,
Anne.
“I am happy with how the Government has responded fast
after the request. We saw it fit for her to be given the State-assisted funeral
as she played a major role in the arts sector. I immediately went straight to
the President and thanked him.”
Deputy Minister Machakaire said the family would get
financial assistance for funeral. Cde Chirau described Anne as a strong and
bold person who stood by her word.
“We have lost a talent, a household name in the television
and film industry. I urge other artistes to learn from the legacy left by Anne.
She promoted good values. She died a painful death,” said Cde Chirau.
“Crime is everywhere and should be stopped. As young people
we must condemn such acts.” Herald
0 comments:
Post a comment