HOOKER GETS BAIL

Precious was ordered to pay $10 000 with the Clerk of Court
Harare, continue residing at her Chitungwiza address and not to interfere with
witnesses.
She is also to report twice on Mondays and Fridays at a
nearest police station. The 26-year-old, who spent nine days in custody, is
facing an aggravated indecent assault charge.
She is being accused of bedding the minor after an Internet
hook-up. Precious was arrested last month and charged with rape before she was
directed to seek bail at the High Court.
She was first charged with “having sexual intercourse with
a minor”, then “rape”, now she faces an “aggravated indecent assault” charge.
Precious, who is being represented by Moses Nyatsoma is
expected back in court soon for routine remand.
