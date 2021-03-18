GWERU HOUSING DIRECTOR ARRESTED

GWERU City Council’s director of housing and community services, Shingirayi Tigere has been arrested for criminal abuse of office.
Tigere was arrested on Wednesday by the police working with
the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) over the manner in which he
allegedly sold a stand to Gweru Mayor Councillor Josiah Makombe last year.
The stand which is listed as the remainder of Lot number 17
of Umsungwe block, was allegedly sold to Clr Makombe without approval from the
engineering department.
The Ministry of Local Government and Public Works said the
stand is in a reserved area and acquisition by Clr Makombe without change of
land use contravened Section 49 (3) of the Regional, Town and Country Planning
Act (Chapter 29:12).
After selling the stand, Tigere allegedly then sought
Ministerial approval for change of ownership, a process which Gweru Council
ought to have started with.
It is council standard operating procedure that the
engineering department first surveys the land before recommending its use.
In this case, Tigere allegedly sold the stand to Clr
Makombe without the engineering department’s approval.
In addition, there was no ministerial approval of change of
use of the land in question as is standard procedure. Tigere is expected to
appear in court today. His lawyer, Mr Esau Mandipa of Mutatu and Mandipa Legal
Practice confirmed his client’s arrest.
He said Tigere was being charged with criminal abuse of
office as defined in the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.
“I can confirm that my client was arrested by the police in
connection with a stand that he allegedly sold to the Mayor Councillor Josiah
Makombe.
“They alleged that he didn’t follow some procedures. He is
expected to appear in court tomorrow (today),” said Mr Mandipa.
According to documents in possession of this publication,
Tigere offered Clr Makombe the stand on May 13 last year following a full
council meeting which recommended that he be sold the stand at 40 percent
discount.
“I am pleased to offer you stand number Remainder of Lot
number 17 of Umsungwe block measuring 7 801square metres. The stand is not
serviced. The cost price of the stand is $166 735.00. The purchase price after
factoring in 40 percent discount amounting to $66 694.14 is $100 041.00,” wrote
Tigere.
However, on June 23 last year, the then City of Gweru
director of engineering services Engineer Robson Manatsa wrote to council
saying the alleged land was subject to planning.
Tigere therefore allegedly showed favour to Clr Makombe by
selling him the stand which was still subject to planning. Herald
