GOSPEL ARTIST HANGS SELF

A TWENTY-YEAR-OLD gospel artiste was on Thursday found hanging from a mango tree at a neighbour’s house in Whitecliffe.

Universe Mugwinya — who had turned to fish vending — went missing three days ago, only to be found hanging from a tree two houses from her parents’ place.

Her mother, who was only identified as Mai Mugwinya, said Universe disappeared from the house following a misunderstanding over the sale of timber without her knowledge.

“We had a misunderstanding over her decision to sell timber, which was in the garage, without my knowledge,” said Mai Mugwinya.

“I learnt from a neighbour that she had sold the timber to her ex-husband who happens to own a hardware shop and used the money to pay for her rentals within the neighbourhood.

“I confronted the landlord over the money paid after she went missing and they refused to give me the money. One of the vendors later told me that Universe bought a rope threatening to hang herself.

“I was shocked to find her hanging in a kneeling position that at first I thought she was praying and I hugged the body and got the shock of my life.

“She has left a child who is one-year-four-months-old,” she said. One of Universe’s dancers, Ngoni Masaiti,told H-Metro that Universe released her first album Njere Dzemweya last year with seven tracks and recorded seven videos for the songs.

“Universe had a passion for music and this forced her to record videos for all the songs on her first album,” said Masaiti.

Some of the tracks on Njere Dzemweya included Mwari Vanehanya, Pharaoh and Hakuna Akaita Semi.

“She was expecting to record two other songs soon, but death has robbed us and I am still to believe what I saw today,” he said.

Sources close to the Mugwinya family said Universe was assaulted by her mother for selling timber, an allegation Mai Mugwinya could not respond to as she collapsed from time-to- time saying Universe was her only child.

Further allegations were that Mai Mugwinya was against the now deceased’s decision to seek alternative accommodation and reunite with her ex-husband.

Universe grew under the guardianship of her grandmother at the village and relocated to Whitecliffe where she stayed with her stepfather and her mother.

She attended her secondary education at Kuwadzana High 3 and completed Ordinary Level in 2018. H Metro