GANG RAIDS BUSINESSWOMAN'S HOME, FLEES WITH R200 000

Four gunmen invaded the homestead of a 61-year-old businesswoman from Johnsly area in the West Nicholson policing area, fired four shots in the air and robbed her of R200 000 on Tuesday night at around 10pm.

Ms Egneter Dhlamini is a co-owner at Nthabeni Store and Cophital Mine 22 in the area.

The gunmen, who are still at large, arrived at the homestead dressed in blue work suits with yellow reflector bands and were armed with a firearm.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Loveness Mangena said investigations were in progress and police were appealing to anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the attackers, to contact their nearest police station.

The robbers found Ms Dhlamini asleep in her bedroom with four of her relatives sleeping in separate rooms. “They broke the door to the house and forced everyone out demanding to be given some money by Dhlamini,” said Insp Mangena.

They threatened to kill all the five people if they resisted their orders or attempted to alert neighbours. When Ms Dhlamini tried to resist, the gang fired two shots in the air. Insp Mangena said the woman gave in and collected R200 000 from her bedroom and handed it over to the four men. Herald