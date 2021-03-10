GANG POUNCES ON BUREAU DE CHANGE





A GANG of six armed robbers raided Access Bureau de Change in Bulawayo earlier today and made off with an undisclosed amount of foreign currency.

The robbers also allegedly hijacked a Honda Fit belonging to a local security company.

The six armed robbers, who were driving a Honda Fit vehicle without number plates, pounced on Access Bureau de Change situated at Parkade Centre at the corner of Fife Street and 9th Avenue and disarmed the security guard shortly after 8am.

They ordered everyone who was in the bureau de change to lie down. A Safeguard team that reacted to the robbery was also disarmed and the security firm’s Honda fit vehicle was highjacked and the armed robbers made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident. Chronicle