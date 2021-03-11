FULL BLOWN CIVIL SERVANTS STRIKE LOOMS

THE Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions (ZCPSTU), a civil servants’ group, has petitioned government over the erosion of government workers’ salaries and gave notice of a nationwide full-blown strike next week if the salary issue was not resolved within seven days.
In its petition gleaned by NewsDay dated March 9, 2021
addressed to Public Service minister Paul Mavima, ZCPSTU president Cecilia
Alexander said civil servants’ salaries had been severely eroded by inflation
and needed to be reviewed.
“Government is wilfully disregarding the NJNC (National
Joint Negotiation Council) resolution of December 2020 which stated that the
NJNC would meet early January 2020 to craft a roadmap towards the restoration
of the value of wages to the pre-October 2018 level,” the petition read in
part.
“The ZCPSTU/Apex Council will within seven days from the
date of this letter, notify the employer of an impending civil service-wide job
action, and that such notification will be served to you in accordance with the
laws of the land and in fulfilment of the desires of our members.”
Teachers’ unions also threatened that their members would
not report for duty when schools open next week until government paid them
salaries ranging from US$520 to US$550, or the equivalent in local currency.
They also expressed disgruntlement over being paid salaries
that are way below those paid to the security forces.
Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe president Takavafira
Zhou yesterday said teachers’ salaries ranged from $14 000 to $19 000, while
soldiers, police and Central Intelligence Organisation officers reportedly
earned well above $30 000.
“Government must restore the purchasing power parity of
teachers’ salaries to pre-October 2018 levels of US$520 to US$550,” Zhou said
in a statement.
Mavima recently told Parliament that government had no
capacity to pay foreign currency-denominated salaries.
During the 2021 Parliament of Zimbabwe post-budget
consultations, Finance minister Mthuli Ncube claimed that civil servants were
the highest paid employees in the country.
Zimbabwe’s breadbasket for a family of six is now pegged at
$25 000, according to recent data from the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency,
amid reports that most families were surviving on less than a dollar a day.
Newsday
