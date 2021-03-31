FAMILY DEMANDS EIGHT BEASTS AT GRAVE SITE

RELATIVES of the 22-year-old woman who died after being assaulted by her husband demanded eight beasts at the grave site.

Sharon Munhenga met her fate when she was beaten up by her husband, Mcdonald Chiveto, during an altercation.

With Chiveto not having paid lobola, Munhenga’s family demanded eight beasts during her burial on Monday at Zororo Memorial Park and left the deceased’s clothes with the in-laws, indicating that distribution of the clothes would only be conducted after their demands have been met.

Chiveto has since been arrested for a murder charge and is set to appear in court on April 8. Following the assault, Munhenga is said to have left a note in her wardrobe which explained what had transpired.

Prior to the burial, Chiveto paid part of the lobola. A source who attended the burial said: “There was drama at the graveyard; hama dzemurume dzikazopfugama kukumbira ruregerero.

“Munhenga was assaulted on 14 March. She was attacked with a pot on the head and she died on March 19.

“She died in the house. Her father demanded eight cattle.” Added the source: “Muroora saw a note in her wardrobe when she was packing her clothes. So her clothes were left at her in-laws’ place.

“These clothes will be distributed kana vabvisa pfuma yakasara plus mombe.” During the burial, the deceased’s aunt narrated what had happened.

“Tete vake gave an account of the saga because she stays in the same street with my late niece’s in-laws.

“So at the graveyard, people from the deceased’s side first gave speeches and when the MC announced kuti vakuwasha vachitaura that’s when the drama started, havana kuzotaura; vamwene vakatozotiza.

“After burial, the deceased’s family did not go to Budiriro where the funeral wake was held and we do not know kuti prepared lunch vakazoipa ani.

“Later around 3pm, a delegation from vakuwasha went to apologise,” said the source. Munhenga left behind a baby aged one-year-and nine months. On Friday, National Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Nyathi issued a statement regarding the incident.

“Mcdonal Chiveto had a dispute with his wife Sharon Munhenga (22) and chased her away from their Budiriro home.

“She did not comply with the order and was seriously assaulted by the suspect with fists and open hands all over her body. The victim went to Sally Mugabe Hospital for medical attention and returned home.

“Her condition deteriorated and later died on March 19.” Added Ass-Comm Nyathi: “Police have since arrested the suspect and investigations are in progress.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges members of the public to shun violence and solve disputes amicably. Police condemn domestic violence in the strongest terms and people should not take the law into their hands, but report to law enforcement agencies or approach third parties for assistance to resolve conflicts,” he said. H Metro