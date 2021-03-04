ED NAMES NEW ENVOYS

FORMER Zimbabwean ambassador to Japan and Permanent Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet Ambassador Stuart Comberbach has been appointed the country’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) Geneva Switzerland.

Ambassador Comberbach was today, along with two other diplomats Ambassador Amon Mutembwa (European Union) and Ambassador Tedeous Chifamba (Washington USA), tasked by President Mnangagwa to pursue economic diplomacy and reengagement. Herald