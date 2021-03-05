ED COMMISSIONS 50 MORE ZUPCO BUSES

President Mnangagwa has this afternoon commissioned 50 buses from the Zimbabwe United Passenger Company stable as the Second Republic accelerates its efforts to provide a cheaper, efficient and cost effective transport system.
The 50 buses bring to 212 new buses that Zupco has procured
in recent months. Addressing delegates, President Mnangagwa said his
administration will continue to guarantee improved public transport services
through recapitalisation of Zupco as well as create an enabling environment
which will see the local assembly of buses and other vehicles.
“I encourage the management committee of Zupco, staff and
users to continue taking good care of our national fleet. You are assured of
the full support of my Government as you procure more buses and retool this
strategic national company,” said President Mnangagwa.
The collaborative work between @zupcobus and @HarareInstitute is examplary and one to emulate. When institutions of higher learning come together with Commerce or Industry then innovation gets an avenue for its outlets and creativity finds expression. pic.twitter.com/mLSJWJXa9w— Nick Mangwana (@nickmangwana) March 5, 2021
