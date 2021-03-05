ED COMMISSIONS 50 MORE ZUPCO BUSES

President Mnangagwa has this afternoon commissioned 50 buses from the Zimbabwe United Passenger Company stable as the Second Republic accelerates its efforts to provide a cheaper, efficient and cost effective transport system.

The 50 buses bring to 212 new buses that Zupco has procured in recent months. Addressing delegates, President Mnangagwa said his administration will continue to guarantee improved public transport services through recapitalisation of Zupco as well as create an enabling environment which will see the local assembly of buses and other vehicles.

“I encourage the management committee of Zupco, staff and users to continue taking good care of our national fleet. You are assured of the full support of my Government as you procure more buses and retool this strategic national company,” said President Mnangagwa.