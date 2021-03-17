ED APPOINTS PROPHET ANGEL AMBASSADOR

President Mnangagwa has today commissioned evangelical preacher Prophet Uebert Angel as Presidential envoy and Ambassador At Large to the America’s and Europe responsible for deepening investment in the country.
Prophet Angel
and his wife, Beverly held a meeting with President Mnangagwa this afternoon at
State House in Harare where he was conferred with that role.
Briefing
journalists soon after meeting President Mnangagwa, Prophet Angel said he will
start hitting the ground running next week by bringing businesspersons to
explore opportunities in the country
He said he will
use his connections globally and his entrepreneurship abilities to promote
investment in the country.
