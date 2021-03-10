DRUNK MAN GORED TO DEATH BY BUFFALO

A 43-year-old Mwenezi man, who was inebriated with the local mukumbi traditional brew has been gored to death by a buffalo which charged at him after breaking free from a snare on the fringes of Mjingwe Conservancy.

Lovemore Shereni of Chekeri Village in Mazetese on Monday ignored ominous warnings from other villagers and got close to the trapped buffalo. Unfortunately, he ran out of luck as the animal unexpectedly freed itself and charged towards him.

According to Masvingo police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa, Shereni failed to outpace the charging buffalo and fell to the ground as he was apparently drunk.

The buffalo attacked him four times on the chest and abdomen with its horns, inflicting serious injuries that led to severe bleeding.

Villagers tried to resuscitate Shereni after the charging buffalo had retreated into the wild but he died on the spot owing to excessive haemorrhage.

A Mwenezi magistrate waived a post-mortem on Shereni’s body allowing his burial to go ahead. Herald