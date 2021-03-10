DRUNK MAN GORED TO DEATH BY BUFFALO

A 43-year-old Mwenezi man, who was inebriated with the local mukumbi traditional brew has been gored to death by a buffalo which charged at him after breaking free from a snare on the fringes of Mjingwe Conservancy.
Lovemore Shereni of Chekeri Village in Mazetese on Monday
ignored ominous warnings from other villagers and got close to the trapped
buffalo. Unfortunately, he ran out of luck as the animal unexpectedly freed
itself and charged towards him.
According to Masvingo police spokesperson Inspector
Kudakwashe Dhewa, Shereni failed to outpace the charging buffalo and fell to
the ground as he was apparently drunk.
The buffalo attacked him four times on the chest and
abdomen with its horns, inflicting serious injuries that led to severe
bleeding.
Villagers tried to resuscitate Shereni after the charging
buffalo had retreated into the wild but he died on the spot owing to excessive
haemorrhage.
A Mwenezi magistrate waived a post-mortem on Shereni’s body
allowing his burial to go ahead. Herald
