DISRUPTIVE EFF MPs SUSPENDED, FINED

Fourteen other EFF MPs who were part of a group who
disrupted the speech should receive a fine not more than an equivalent of a
month's salary.
These recommendations were made by parliament's powers and
privileges committee, and announced on Wednesday.
The committee met on Wednesday to consider mitigating and
aggravating factors, as well as the appropriate penalties, relating to the 2019
incident. The EFF MPs had already been found guilty of contempt.
None of the MPs attended their three-day disciplinary
hearing.
In a statement, the committee said it accepted the
arguments and the submissions of the external initiator, advocate Ncumisa
Mayosi, who was appointed to lead evidence against the conduct of the EFF
members.
The committee recommended to the National Assembly a
sanction of suspension without remuneration not exceeding 30 days for Nthako
Matiase and Primrose Sonti.
Regarding the 14 other EFF MPs, the committee agreed to
recommend a sanction of a fine not exceeding the equivalent of one month’s
salary and allowances. These MPs are Khonziwe Hlonyana, Rosina Komane, Khanya
Ceza, Makosini Chabangu, Thokozani Langa, Brian Madlingozi, Mathibe Mohlala,
Mothusi Montwedi, Thembi Msane, Dumisani Mthenjane, Nazier Paulsen, Henry
Shembeni, Mathapelo Siwisa and Lorato Tito. Sowetan
