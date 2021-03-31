DISRUPTIVE EFF MPs SUSPENDED, FINED

Two EFF MPs who stormed the podium when public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan delivered his budget vote speech on July 11 2019 should be suspended without pay for no longer than 30 days.

Fourteen other EFF MPs who were part of a group who disrupted the speech should receive a fine not more than an equivalent of a month's salary.

These recommendations were made by parliament's powers and privileges committee, and announced on Wednesday.

The committee met on Wednesday to consider mitigating and aggravating factors, as well as the appropriate penalties, relating to the 2019 incident. The EFF MPs had already been found guilty of contempt.

None of the MPs attended their three-day disciplinary hearing.

In a statement, the committee said it accepted the arguments and the submissions of the external initiator, advocate Ncumisa Mayosi, who was appointed to lead evidence against the conduct of the EFF members.

The committee recommended to the National Assembly a sanction of suspension without remuneration not exceeding 30 days for Nthako Matiase and Primrose Sonti.

Regarding the 14 other EFF MPs, the committee agreed to recommend a sanction of a fine not exceeding the equivalent of one month’s salary and allowances. These MPs are Khonziwe Hlonyana, Rosina Komane, Khanya Ceza, Makosini Chabangu, Thokozani Langa, Brian Madlingozi, Mathibe Mohlala, Mothusi Montwedi, Thembi Msane, Dumisani Mthenjane, Nazier Paulsen, Henry Shembeni, Mathapelo Siwisa and Lorato Tito. Sowetan