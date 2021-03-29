COVID-19 VACCINATION CARDS ON SALE IN CHITUNGWIZA

CORRUPT staff at some council clinics in Chitungwiza are selling Covid-19 vaccination cards without requiring people to be vaccinated, charging them between US$25 and $50.
As vaccination is free, and the free card comes with a free
jab, it at first sight appears odd that there is a market. Apparently there are
those who think they will need a card very soon, but who have no priority for
vaccination, with cross-border traders being the main customers.
There could also be those who are so determined not to be
vaccinated, but for employment or other reasons want a card. The cards being
issued appear different.
Nurses, environmental health officers and other staffers
have engaged agents who target those wanting a card and offer to issue them
with the cards without receiving jabs.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi warned against such illegal practices and appealed to the public to
report the fraud.
“People should come and report so that the law can take its
course. Some people are definitely taking advantage of this Covid-19. Those
people should be brought to book,” he said.
Acting on information gathered, this reporter went
undercover to establish the truth and expose the rot.
The reporter posed as a cross-border and contacted an agent
who solicits for clients on behalf of the clinic employees. The agent and the
reporter agreed to meet on Wednesday March 24.
Using WhatsApp and sometimes text messages, the agent
suggested they meet at corner of New Chitungwiza and Tilco Roads in
Chitungwiza.
After meeting, the reporter was taken to Seke South Clinic where he waited for almost 10 minutes before meeting an employee whose EcoCash Number identified her as “Sekai Gabrile”.
After introductions by the agent, the woman handed the
vaccination card to the reporter, but it had no names. The reporter paid the
woman the US$25 she had charged. The woman then gave the agent US$5.
The card indicated that the reporter had received his first
dose on February 25, 2021 and received the second dose on March 24, 2021. However,
in actual fact, the reporter is yet to receive his first jab.
The woman deliberately did not write the reporter’s name,
date of birth and age. She advised him to write the name and fill in other
details on his own.
Director of Health and Environmental Services for
Chitungwiza Municipality Dr Tonderai Kasu said they had not received any such
cases, but stressed that council does not tolerate corrupt officials.
