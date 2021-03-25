COVID-19 : SEVEN PRINCE EDWARD PUPILS TEST POSITIVE

At least seven Advanced Level boarding learners at Prince Edward Boys High in Harare have tested positive to Covid-19 and have since been quarantined, the school authorities announced in a statement.

The school headmaster Dr Agrippa Sora said the boarders were sent for Covid-19 testing at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals taking advantage of the free PCR testing being availed by the Higher Life Foundation as a precautionary measure.

“Unfortunately, the first batch of results has indicated that seven Upper 6 boarders tested positive for Covid-19. The rest of the results are still to come in but all 265 boarders were tested with the last test done on Wednesday 24 March 2021.

“The affected have been quarantined while awaiting instructions from the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education. All the relevant authorities have been informed,” he said.

Dr Sora said It was now up to parents to continue bringing their boys to school while waiting for further instructions. “Our boys will fight this and we are hopeful they will be back into the fold after the mandatory eight days.

“We will continue testing all our students. Let us continue sanitising, masking up and physical distancing,” he said. Herald