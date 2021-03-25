COVID-19 : SEVEN PRINCE EDWARD PUPILS TEST POSITIVE

The school headmaster Dr Agrippa Sora said the boarders
were sent for Covid-19 testing at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals taking
advantage of the free PCR testing being availed by the Higher Life Foundation
as a precautionary measure.
“Unfortunately, the first batch of results has indicated
that seven Upper 6 boarders tested positive for Covid-19. The rest of the
results are still to come in but all 265 boarders were tested with the last
test done on Wednesday 24 March 2021.
“The affected have been quarantined while awaiting
instructions from the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education. All the
relevant authorities have been informed,” he said.
Dr Sora said It was now up to parents to continue bringing
their boys to school while waiting for further instructions. “Our boys will
fight this and we are hopeful they will be back into the fold after the
mandatory eight days.
“We will continue testing all our students. Let us continue
sanitising, masking up and physical distancing,” he said. Herald
0 comments:
Post a comment