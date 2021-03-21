COVID-19 : NO DEATHS IN ZIM

THE country did not record any Covid-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours, although 10 new cases recorded.
According to a statement from the Ministry of Health and
Child Care 523 front line workers were vaccinated yesterday, bringing the
cumulative number to 42 210 countrywide.
The Ministry said all the 10 new cases are local
transmissions. Five cases were reported in Bulawayo followed by Harare with two
cases, Matabeleland South two cases while Mashonaland Central recorded one
case.
“All 10 new cases are local transmissions. There are 51
hospitalised cases, 7 asymptomatic, 31 mild to moderate, nine severe cases and
four intensive care unit,” read the statement.
So far, eight new recoveries were reported while the
national recovery rate stands at 93,4 percent and active cases went up to 895
yesterday. A total of 744 tests were conducted yesterday and positivity was 1,3
percent.
“As of March, 20 2021, Zimbabwe, has now recorded 36 662
confirmed cases, 34 257 recoveries and 1 510 deaths,” read the statement. Chronicle
