COVID-19 KILLS THREE MORE PEOPLE IN ZIM

THE country has reported three more Covid-19 related deaths and 36 new cases in the last 24-hours bringing the total number of cases to 36 377.

The two new deaths were recorded in Harare while Mashonaland Central had one death. The vaccination programme is continuing in static sites countrywide with 36 019 frontline workers having been vaccinated as of yesterday.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases rose to 24 from 23 on Wednesday. All the 36 new cases are local transmissions.

So far, the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in Zimbabwe now stands at 1 492 while the national recovery rate stands at 93,4 percent. A total of 1 706 PCR tests were conducted yesterday and positivity was 2,1 percent.

As of March 9, 2021, at 3PM, there were 120 hospitalised people of which three patients were admitted in intensive care units (ICU) while 22 had mild to moderate symptoms. Twenty-two had severe symptoms while 76 were asymptomatic.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, the highest number of 10 cases was recorded in Harare followed by Matabeleland North with nine cases.

Bulawayo recorded eight cases each while the Midlands and Masvingo East had three cases each. Mashonaland West recorded two cases with Mashonaland Central recording one case. Manicaland and Matabeleland South did not record any cases.

“As of March 11, 2021, Zimbabwe, has now recorded 36 377 confirmed cases, 33 972 recoveries and 1 492 deaths,” reads the statement.

“Nineteen new recoveries were reported and the national recovery rate stands at 93,4 percent and active case go up to 913 today.”

So far, Bulawayo province has recorded 5 321 cases 5 097 recoveries, 19 active cases and 205 deaths. Herald