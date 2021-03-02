COUNCIL WORKER KILLED BY KACHASU

A MVURWI Town Council worker, Gumburai Magunde, was found dead on the roadside yesterday after he allegedly consumed too much of an illicit home-made beer, popularly known as kachasu.
He is alleged to have collapsed and died while on his way
home at night. Passersby discovered his body in the morning and filed a police
report.
Mashonaland Central acting police spokesperson Assistant
Inspector Naison Dhliwayo confirmed the case and warned people to shun illicit
brews.
“I can confirm a case of sudden death in Mvurwi, which was
caused by taking too much kachasu,” he said. Newsday
