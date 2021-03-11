COPS FIRE SHOTS AT MTHWAKAZI PROTESTORS

POLICE have fired shots in the air to disperse members of the radical Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) who staged a flash demo at the city’s central police station yesterday over the alleged harassment of their leader.
The rowdy secessionist group members accused suspected
security agents of leading an onslaught
on their leader, Mqondisi Moyo, whom they said had his home raided on Tuesday
evening.
Moyo was, however, said not to have been present when the
alleged home raid took place. This comes as Moyo and his party members
were involved in a violent confrontation
with a man they evicted from a Ntabazinduna farm early this week.
Yesterday, the MRP
supporters caught the police off guard when they marched straight to the front
of Bulawayo Central in a spontaneous demo — before barricading the road — and
creating a traffic logjam in the process.
Some of the MRP
members lit tyres in front the police station while others hurled stones
at bemused police officers.
The police officers
were visibly perplexed by the spontaneous demonstration and how quickly
temperatures rose during the disturbances which lasted for close to 30 minutes.
Police finally
reacted by firing warning shots to disperse the marauding crowd. However, speaking after the incident, Moyo
claimed that one of his members had been shot.
“Khethani Ndlovu
has been shot on the left leg with live bullets. So far 10 of our members have
been arrested,” the MRP president said.
Acting Bulawayo
provincial police spokesperson, Nomalanga Msebele, confirmed the arrests and
said investigations into the protest were ongoing.
“We are aware of the
case and I can confirm that there were arrests but investigations are still in
progress,” Msebele told the Daily News.
Meanwhile, nine Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) members who
were arrested yesterday have since been remanded in custody to 16 March 2021,
where their Lawyers will make a bail application. They are at Grey Remand
Prison pending bail application. Meanwhile the police arrested another Party
member around Tredgold Court today afternoon.
The nine Cdes, Sibongile Banda, Tinos Nkomo, Livson Ncube,
Maxwell Nkosi, Mongameli Mlotshwa, Welcome Moyo, Nkosilathi Ncube, Ackim
Ndebele, and Busi Moyo are charged with public violence. This is despite the
fact that none of all those arrested is
inclined to public violence. Again, none
of them was part of those that were outside when the police officers started
firing bullets to people who were outside.
