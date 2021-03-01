COPS BASH WOMAN, SOILS HERSELF

A 29-YEAR-OLD woman on Sunday night soiled herself after being slapped by law enforcement officials who were hunting for her husband in Zengeza.

Joyce Vheremu was assaulted by one of the police officers from St Mary’s police station in front of her tenants.

Vheremu went on to be startled to discover that her husband Joseph Tembo was being hunted on allegations of admitting to being gay on a video shot with the intention of receiving money from a local businessman’s organisation.

When H-Metro visited Vheremu she was seeking counselling and was depressed saying the story had affected her faith “Ndakarohwa mbama yakaipa nemupurisa ndikazviitira zvekuti nanhasi ndichirikutya,” said Vheremu.

“They came at night armed and in their numbers demanding to see my husband who was not at home and ordered everyone including my tenants to open their doors and they searched in vain.

“One of the tenants was forced out of her bedroom and came out half naked, all for a video I am still to view and was not even aware existed.

“Murume wangu arikunzi ingochani uye pane mavideos aarikunzi akabuda achitaura zvavanoita nevamwe varume saka zvakandibvisa chimiro.

“I am now finding it difficult to stay at my house because of such allegations being levelled against my husband and the way I was treated by investigating o­fficers in front of my tenants.

“I do not see the need to lodge a police report against the o­fficer since I cannot easily identify him because they came at night and they were more than five.

“I feel the need to consult my church pastor for counselling because the incident has affected my faith and pride as a married woman.

“I am still to meet my husband since he is in hiding following the incident and I am still to see the said video,” said Vheremu.

Tembo’s brother only identified as Given said Tembo was lured into admitting on camera that he was homosexual for money given by a local businessman “My young brother is not homosexual but he admitted to it before a camera for the love of money promised by a certain organisation,” said Given.

“He is in hiding following the search conducted by police at his house and is now in fear. H Metro