COPS BASH WOMAN, SOILS HERSELF

A 29-YEAR-OLD woman on Sunday night soiled herself after being slapped by law enforcement officials who were hunting for her husband in Zengeza.
Joyce Vheremu was assaulted by one of the police officers
from St Mary’s police station in front of her tenants.
Vheremu went on to be startled to discover that her husband
Joseph Tembo was being hunted on allegations of admitting to being gay on a
video shot with the intention of receiving money from a local businessman’s
organisation.
When H-Metro visited Vheremu she was seeking counselling
and was depressed saying the story had affected her faith “Ndakarohwa mbama
yakaipa nemupurisa ndikazviitira zvekuti nanhasi ndichirikutya,” said Vheremu.
“They came at night armed and in their numbers demanding to
see my husband who was not at home and ordered everyone including my tenants to
open their doors and they searched in vain.
“One of the tenants was forced out of her bedroom and came
out half naked, all for a video I am still to view and was not even aware
existed.
“Murume wangu arikunzi ingochani uye pane mavideos
aarikunzi akabuda achitaura zvavanoita nevamwe varume saka zvakandibvisa
chimiro.
“I am now finding it difficult to stay at my house because
of such allegations being levelled against my husband and the way I was treated
by investigating officers in front of my tenants.
“I do not see the need to lodge a police report against the
officer since I cannot easily identify him because they came at night and they
were more than five.
“I feel the need to consult my church pastor for
counselling because the incident has affected my faith and pride as a married
woman.
“I am still to meet my husband since he is in hiding
following the incident and I am still to see the said video,” said Vheremu.
Tembo’s brother only identified as Given said Tembo was
lured into admitting on camera that he was homosexual for money given by a
local businessman “My young brother is not homosexual but he admitted to it
before a camera for the love of money promised by a certain organisation,” said
Given.
“He is in hiding following the search conducted by police
at his house and is now in fear. H Metro
