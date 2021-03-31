COP, WIFE ARRESTED OVER PISTOL, AMMUNITION

POLICE officer in charge of the Mashonaland West provincial armoury, Inspector Clive Kadambure and his wife, Shyness Kadungure, appeared in court charged with contravening the Firearms Act.
The couple appeared before Mashonaland West provincial
magistrate, Gladmore Mushowe.
District Public Prosecutor Herald Matura told the court
that on March 10, information was received from CID Masvingo to the effect that
Kadambure was wanted by CID Mwenezi in connection with a case of contravening
Section 4 (a) of the Firearms Act Chapter 10:00 which occurred at Sango Border
Post.
On the same day at around 8am, detectives from CID Chinhoyi
arrested Kadambure and took him to his place of residence to repossess a CZ
service pistol.
Upon arrival at his residence, the CZ pistol in question
could not be found leading to Kadambure contacting his wife on her cellphone
enquiring about the whereabouts of the service pistol.
Kadambure’s wife then gave directions to where she had
hidden the CZ service pistol. He then led the police to a vegetable garden,
leading to the recovery of the service pistol together with 58x.375 Honardy
Ruger ammunition buried underground.
This led to the arrest of Kadambure and his wife. Matura
opposed bail, telling the court that possession of ammunition on its own should
be treated as a serious offence considering the circumstances leading to the
recovery of the ammunition.
He said Kadambure was being linked to the recovered six
automatic rifles at Sango Border Post in Mwenezi where an investigation is in
progress under ZRP Mwenezi CR 57/03/21 and CID Mwenezi DR 18/03/21.
Matura said the accused were likely to interfere with witnesses
because investigations were still ongoing to establish the source of the
ammunition, so granting them bail could interfere with investigations.
He said there was overwhelming evidence since ammunition
was recovered from the accused’s residence.
Matura told the court that the accused persons committed
this offence in Chinhoyi and Kadambure was being linked to a similar offence in
Mwenezi where six automatic rifles were recovered from his accomplices.
He said the firearm recovered from Kadambure was the same
as some of the rifles recovered in Mwenezi. Magistrate Mushowe remanded the
pair in custody to April 6 for trial continuation. H Metro
