COP, WIFE ARRESTED OVER PISTOL, AMMUNITION

POLICE officer in charge of the Mashonaland West provincial armoury, Inspector Clive Kadambure and his wife, Shyness Kadungure, appeared in court charged with contravening the Firearms Act.

The couple appeared before Mashonaland West provincial magistrate, Gladmore Mushowe.

District Public Prosecutor Herald Matura told the court that on March 10, information was received from CID Masvingo to the effect that Kadambure was wanted by CID Mwenezi in connection with a case of contravening Section 4 (a) of the Firearms Act Chapter 10:00 which occurred at Sango Border Post.

On the same day at around 8am, detectives from CID Chinhoyi arrested Kadambure and took him to his place of residence to repossess a CZ service pistol.

Upon arrival at his residence, the CZ pistol in question could not be found leading to Kadambure contacting his wife on her cellphone enquiring about the whereabouts of the service pistol.

Kadambure’s wife then gave directions to where she had hidden the CZ service pistol. He then led the police to a vegetable garden, leading to the recovery of the service pistol together with 58x.375 Honardy Ruger ammunition buried underground.

This led to the arrest of Kadambure and his wife. Matura opposed bail, telling the court that possession of ammunition on its own should be treated as a serious offence considering the circumstances leading to the recovery of the ammunition.

He said Kadambure was being linked to the recovered six automatic rifles at Sango Border Post in Mwenezi where an investigation is in progress under ZRP Mwenezi CR 57/03/21 and CID Mwenezi DR 18/03/21.

Matura said the accused were likely to interfere with witnesses because investigations were still ongoing to establish the source of the ammunition, so granting them bail could interfere with investigations.

He said there was overwhelming evidence since ammunition was recovered from the accused’s residence.

Matura told the court that the accused persons committed this offence in Chinhoyi and Kadambure was being linked to a similar offence in Mwenezi where six automatic rifles were recovered from his accomplices.

He said the firearm recovered from Kadambure was the same as some of the rifles recovered in Mwenezi. Magistrate Mushowe remanded the pair in custody to April 6 for trial continuation. H Metro