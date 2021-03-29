COP RAPES DAUGHTER

A Police officer in Zaka appeared in court on Thursday charged with raping his ten-year-old daughter.
In a stranger than fiction tale, Constable Maxwell Mandeya
(50) allegedly ordered his daughter to close her eyes as he allegedly raped her
and then told her that he was poking her private part with a stick.
Mandeya of Gumbo Village under Chief Ndanga appeared before
Regional Magistrate Judith Zuyu on Thursday facing rape charges. He allegedly
raped her twice and she escaped on the third occasion.
Mandeya is pleading not guilty. State prosecutor Noel
Muranda said this happened from October 2020 while Mandeya’s expecting wife was
away at Ndanga Hospital.
Mandeya called his daughter when his other two children
were at the garden and ordered her to sleep facing upwards. He ordered her to
close her eyes and raped her while telling her that he was poking her with a
stick.
The complainant told Zuyu that he could feel Mandeya’s body
on her but Mandeya was insisting that she closes her eyes. The girl ran away
when he tried to rape her for the third time and reported to the local
councillor who reported the case to the Police.
Mandeya said that his daughter was being used by his
enemies who did not like the fact that he was the next village head after his
brother who is the current head.
“My enemies are influencing my daughter to spread lies
against me, how can I rape my own daughter? People hate me because I am the
next village head,” he said
Zuyu will deliver her judgment on April 9, 2021. Masvingo
Mirror
