COP NEGLECTS FOUR KIDS,ORDERED TO PAY $11 000

A Harare policeman, accused of neglecting his family, has been ordered to pay $11 000 monthly for the upkeep of his four children staying with his estranged wife.
Mr Simon Ndoro, who told the court he was a policeman,
separated with his wife Ms Lydia Chinya. Ms Chinya then approached the Harare
Civil Court last week claiming $20 000 monthly maintenance.
Mr Ndoro successfully argued that the claim was too high before
magistrate Ms Nyasha Miti slashed the figure to $11 000. Ms Chinya told the
court that her husband was neglecting the children.
She said Mr Ndoro was a police officer, earning “a lot of
money’” but was failing to fend for the family.
“I want $20 000 for our four children aged 12, 8, 4 and 3.
I am not employed and have no source of income. Simon is a police officer who
gets a lot of money but I do not know his income.
“I also do not know if he has another wife or children out
of wedlock,” she said. Mr Ndoro offered $10 000 saying they were living
together and there was no way he can give her more money since he was
responsible for the family’s day-to- day needs.
“I can only give her $10 000 because I earn $27 800. I have
another wife and other three children who are under my care.
“I also pay $1 100 every month as rent and $1 500 for food
every month. When I am not with her, I will be at work but we stay together.
Her problem is that she just wants to be given money every time.”
Ms Chinya refused the $10 000 offered by her husband saying
it was not enough as their children were preparing to go to school. She told
the court that her husband had the capacity to pay the money she wanted.
However, the magistrate ruled that $11 000 would be appropriate
after considering arguments raised by the parties. Payment must start on March 31. Herald
0 comments:
Post a comment