COMPENSATION BEFORE DEMOLITIONS, SAYS GOVT

DEMOLITIONS of illegal housing structures remain suspended and Government will only be in a position to demolish structures once compensation and new land to relocate the affected people is secured, National Housing and Social Amenities Minister Daniel Garwe has said.
Responding to social media reports that Government is set
to demolish more than 3 000 illegal houses in Gweru, the Minister said the
position is that houses can be pulled down when there is alternative
accommodation.
“The social media report purporting there were over 3 000
houses to be demolished is misleading.
“During our recent visit of Gweru, we toured areas which
were affected by floods we identified areas where some houses were built in
wetlands and the Government position is that people should not be settled on
wetlands or along river banks.
Those houses on the river banks should be removed, but they
can only be removed after Government and the local authority finds a new place.
“If those affected were settled there by a land baron then
that land baron should compensate the affected,” he said.
Minister Garwe said Government will not wantonly destroy
people’s houses as a proper housing scheme was being put in place in line with
Vision 2030 of achieving an upper middle class economy.
“Government stopped the demolition of houses and the
position remains, but what is critical is that where there are no proper lay
out plans, where there is no water and other ablution facilities those
structures should be removed and the persons responsible for settling
home-seekers under such conditions should be liable,” he said.
Meanwhile, Minister Garwe said Government is working on the
construction of water and sewage reticulation infrastructure on houses built
under Garikayi/Hlalani Kuhle housing scheme.
Speaking during a tour of housing schemes in Marondera
recently, Minister Garwe, said Government will also relocate residents whose
houses were built on wetlands.
“It is our responsibility as Government to bring sanity to
all Garikayi settlements although the houses were not built in a proper way. It
is also our responsibility as Government to provide social amenities in all
human settlements.
“In Marondera, we know there was land reserved for such
infrastructure as hotels, but was converted for other uses. We need to identify
new spaces for such features.
“I have noticed that in all the housing schemes in
Marondera, there is no provision of roads, water and sewer. People are using
septic tanks on stands that are as small as 400 square metres which is against
the building standards. Potential waterborne diseases are being created,” he
said. Herald
