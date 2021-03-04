CHIWENGA : NO SIDE EFFECTS FOR ME

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has said the negativity around Covid-19 vaccination is a function of misconceptions and mistaken belief as he has not encountered any side effects after taking the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine.

VP Chiwenga, who is also the Minister of Health and Child Care, was the first Zimbabwean to receive a jab of the vaccine locally two weeks ago when the Government began the first phase of an elaborate vaccination programme aimed at achieving a 60 percent herd immunity.

Speaking to journalists at his Kaguvi offices this morning, VP Chiwenga urged the rest of the citizenry to take up the jab when an opportunity is presented.

“I didn’t feel anything at all and I am okay. As you have seen I am working and I am fit 100 percent. There is nothing wrong with this vaccine, the vaccine is intended to save lives,” said VP Chiwenga. Herald