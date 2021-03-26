CHIPINGE MAN SEES UFO, CRASHES BIKE

Chipinge resident, 49-year-old Mr Richman Myambo escaped death by a whisker last week on Friday when his motorbike crashed into a wattle plantation after coming face-to-face with a blindingly bright Unidentified Flying Object that appeared to be flying towards him.

The UFO is said to have brightened the dark night and was seen by many people in Chipinge and Chimanimani districts. A UFO is any aerial phenomenon that cannot immediately be identified or explained. Panicky residents say they saw a bright light that was followed by a deafening sound.

Some also claim that the ground shook. While many had concluded that the object had crashed somewhere within the district, no one has come forward saying they have come across any debris.

Chipinge District Meteorological Services Department officer, Mrs Lydia Masengu, confirmed receiving reports of the UFO and referred further inquiries to the department’s head office in Harare.

However, efforts to get an explanation from Harare were fruitless as it emerged that the Met Office does not have a designated department dealing with UFOs. Mrs Masengu said investigations into the matter are now being conducted security arms as it is believed that the matter is not weather related.

Narrating his ordeal at Chipinge District Hospital on Monday where he had been admitted after sustaining leg injuries during the motorbike crash, Mr Myambo said he was blinded by a flashing light as he was riding from Clearwater to Chipinge.

“I was riding from Clearwater when I heard an unusual sound as I approached the Chipinge town turn-off. At first, I thought the sound was coming from trucks carrying wattle poles, but suddenly I was blinded by a strange bright light that was flying in the sky.

“Panic gripped me as l thought that I had come face-to-face with a ghost. Then l realised the object looked like a rocket with fire on its back. I tried to concentrate on my riding, but the sound became more pronounced and I lost control of the motorbike. I veered off the road and crashed into the wattle plantation,” said Mr Myambo who has since been discharged from hospital.

He said the object appeared to be crashing on him. “l thought death had visited me,” he said.

“At that moment, there was an defeaning expulsion. This happened almost six times. After recovering from the shock, I tried to walk, but my legs were just too weak.

“I fell to the ground and lost consciousness for about 30 minutes. When l regained consciousness l prayed then called my relatives in Gaza Township to tell them that I had been involved in an accident.

“They reacted swiftly and came to my rescue,” he said. Mr Myambo added: “While we were on our way to the hospital, I narrated what had transpired and I was surprised to hear them saying they had also seen the UFO.”

Other Chipinge villagers who also spoke to The Manica Post said they saw the UFO flying close to their homes. Mr Charles Magadhuyu from Chipinge Safari area said the object was big.

“I heard a thunderous sound at around 8.45pm and it lasted for about 45 minutes. The object appeared to be very close to us, but surprisingly, those close to the border with Mozambique are also saying the same thing. We have never witnessed something like that before, the object was blindingly bright,” said Mr Magadhuyu.

Chipinge Rural District Council Ward Eight Councillor Willard Munoku said the Chipinge community is still in shock. “It was a shocking incident and it seems like no-one has an explanation to this rare phenomenon.

“We hope scientists and researchers will give us more insights into this unusual incident. We thought the object had crashed somewhere within the district, but so far no one has come forward claiming that they have come across any debris,” said Councillor Munoku.

Debate on the existence of UFOs has been inconclusive for decades now, with scientists trying to answer the big questions that are raised on the objects.

Astronomers have discovered over 4 000 exoplanets, or planets orbiting other stars, a number that doubles every two years.

Some of these exoplanets are considered habitable since they have water on their surfaces and are close to planet Earth. Manica Post