CHINESE VACCINE KILLS GUTU MAN

A 56-year-old health officer based at Mutema Health Clinic in Gutu, Jephter Gwandure died yesterday, exactly one week after he received Sinopharm vaccine on 26 February 2021.

He fell ill one hour after the injection and got paralysed. His daughter Ivainashe Gwandure, confirmed the story to The Mirror and said health experts were saying that the vaccine could have triggered high blood pressure.

Dr Amadeus Shamu said he knew the case but was not aware that Gwandure has since died. He said there was a possibility that Gwandure had high blood pressure.

“He was fine when he left home in the morning to take the vaccine. He was vaccinated at 12pm and complained that he was feeling weak immediately afterwards. At 5pm he suffered a stroke and collapsed.

“He was taken to Gutu Mission Hospital and later transferred to Masvingo General Hospital. He was transferred to Parirenyatwa Hospital where he died yesterday,” said Ivainashe.

Ivainashe said the family was not aware that Gwandure had high blood pressure. Masvingo Mirror