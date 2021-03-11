CHINESE BUSINESSMAN RAPES MAID

A Chinese businessman was on Wednesday dragged to court charged for rape after he reportedly raped his 17-year-old maid.

The suspect, Li Qiang, 61, was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Judith Taruvinga.

Allegations are that sometime in September last year at around 7am, the complainant was cleaning Qiang’s bedroom when he entered and locked the door.

While in the room, he allegedly pushed her onto the bed and told her that he wanted to have sexual intercourse with her.

The court heard that she refused and he then promised to go with her to China before he forcibly removed her clothes and raped her without protection

The court heard that after the incident, he asked the complainant to stay at his residence.

One night she refused to open the door and he threatened to fire her from work. It is further alleged that he continued to rape her and the matter came to light when she visited her grandmother and narrated her ordeal.

Qiang was arrested by immigration police officers as he was leaving court. H Metro