skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Friday, 5 March 2021
CHILONGA PROJECT TERRIBLY MISUNDERSTOOD, SAYS CHARAMBA
Friday, March 05, 2021
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
MEET KHAMI PRISON'S LONGEST SERVING INMATE
HE was condemned at birth to a life of hardship after being christened Mhlupheki, which is Ndebele for “the one who struggles”. True to hi...
MAKANDIWA TRASHES COVID VACCINES AGAIN
ED FEELS HEAT OVER NEW VP
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa faces a difficult choice as he looks for suitable candidates to replace his former deputy, Kembo Mohadi, who re...
LOVER IS MY REAL HUSBAND : CHEATING WIFE TAUNTS HUBBY
A MARRIED woman has turned against her husband who leaked her nude photographs with her lover describing the lover as her “real husband.” ...
BOSS KANGARA TOMBSTONE IN PICS
This is the tombstone for gold dealer, Kudzanai Kangara which have sent social media into a frenzy. The Bindura businessman was buried in Ja...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a comment