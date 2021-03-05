CHAMISA FORCED TO DUMP HWENDE

AMID intense bickering in the MDC-Alliance, party leader Nelson Chamisa was on Wednesday forced to push out his ally Chalton Hwende from the post of secretary-general.

This comes as the MDC-A has lately been hit by defections that saw two former legislators Ms Lillian Timveos and Mr Blessing Chebundo dumping the party to join Zanu PF.

It also comes as the MDC-A officials who have joined Zanu PF have revealed how Mr Chamisa and his allies were running the party like a “tuckshop” much to the disgruntlement of senior leaders.

Insiders said as matters came to a head at a Wednesday standing committee meeting, Mr Chamisa was forced to dump Mr Hwende who has been operating from Namibia.

“The issue of Hwende was discussed in the context of the allegations that were made by Timveos and his role in causing disquiet in the party. Hwende has been outside the country since January yet he is the one who is supposed to administer the party as the secretary-general.

“It was then agreed that another person should be appointed to act in his absence, something that could stabilise the party,” said the insider.

In a letter, the presidential advisor in the MDC-A Mr Jameson Timba advised that Mr David Chimhini is now the acting secretary-general.

“Please be advised that the President has with immediate effect appointed Hon David Chimhini as the secretary-general in terms of the constitution until the return of our secretary-general Hon Hwende, read the letter.

Yesterday MDC-A spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere was not picking up her phone, neither was Mr Timba. Herald