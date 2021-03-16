BURNT WITH CHARCOAL FOR STEALING FOUR EGGS

A FARM worker in Banket was recently assaulted and burnt with charcoal under his feet for stealing four guinea fowl eggs.

Personal Paulo (34) of Plumstead Farm was assaulted and injured for eating guinea fowl eggs belonging to Leon Koza. Paulo is being treated for wounds he sustained during the assault at Banket District Hospital.

He said he was assaulted by Koza a er he took four guinea fowl eggs and cooked them. Paulo said Koza assaulted him using a baton.

Koza is a brother-in-law to Plumstead Farm’s owner. Paulo said he was attacked on February 6 and only sought medical attention on the 26th afer Koza threatened him with arrest if he reported the incident.

“Ndakarohwa pasi petsoka naLeon anova tsano vemunhu wandinoshandira mushure mekunge ndatora mazai mana ehanga ndikabika kuti ndidyise sadza.

“Leon akandisungirira pamasimbi ndikaradzikwa nedumbu ndokutanga kundirova pasi petsoka nebaton kusvika ndazvimba,”said Paulo.

He added: “Akazotora huswa akabatidza moto ndokutanga kundipisa nemoto pamakumbo iwayo anga azvimba kuita mazidanda achiti ndizoudza vamwe kuti kuba kwakashata.”

Paulo said he was threatened with unspecified action and dismissal from work if he reported the incident to the police. He said that if he ever reported the case, Koza would get him arrested for stealing at the farm.

Paulo only managed to seek medical care a er his sister, who had visited him, discovered that her brother had wounds under the feet which were oozing blood and he was unable to walk.

A report was made at Banket Police Station leading to the arrest of Koza, who has since appeared in court and was remanded out of custody on free bail to March 19. H Metro