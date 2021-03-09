BUCKINGHAM PALACE BREAKS SILENCE

The Queen has sought to draw a line under damaging racism claims made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, saying that issues will be dealt with “privately” by the royal family.

The monarch expressed her “concern” over allegations of racism and her sadness on learning exactly how challenging the couple had found life as working royals, though she said some recollections of events differed.

Buckingham Palace finally broke its silence on Tuesday evening over the claims made by Meghan and Harry in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. Meghan revealed she was left feeling suicidal, while the couple said a member of the royal household had asked about about how dark their unborn son’s skin would be.

After growing pressure to respond, a short statement issued on behalf of the Queen read: “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved family members.” Guardian