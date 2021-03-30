BITI MISLEADING PEOPLE ON PATRIOTIC BILL : ZANU PF

Opposition functionaries have been selling bottled smoke to supporters misleading them on the Executive position on a proposal made in Parliament about a Patriotic Bill, whose contents are still unknown.
The proposed law, that is being pushed by parliamentarians,
who have a constitutional role to do so, is now being treated as a passed piece
of legislation by the MDC Alliance although it is still in its preliminary
stages.
Insiders questioned why the MDC-A is misleading its
supporters and some embassies into believing that the law is being sponsored by
the Government when it is individual legislators who are pushing the motion.
Opposition figures, notably the MDC-A vice president Tendai
Biti have been making a lot of noise around the proposed law, apportioning it
to Government when it is Parliament, from where he was recently recalled by his
party.
In an interview, Zanu PF chief whip Cde Pupurai Togarepi
said it was not surprising that Mr Biti is apoplectic given his past actions
that are deemed unpatriotic.
“This is our proposed law, as legislators who represent the
people, we are duty-bound to push their interests. When they were in
Parliament, we engaged the likes of Biti, but they have ignored that, our
representatives in Parliament then decided to move a motion, mind you, this has
not started today, it has been raised before as we have watched them
campaigning for the imposition of sanctions with no repercussions,” he said.
Last year Mr Biti wrote a letter to the World Bank Group
president David Malpass pleading to the world financial institution not to lend
Zimbabwe any money when the country was struggling with the Covid-19 pandemic.
“It is for that reason that we are pushing the Patriotic
Bill, because it’s the people in the constituencies who are suffering from the
unpatriotic actions of people like Biti and the MDC-A lot.
“As a matter of fact, we are concerned that the Executive
is not bringing that Bill to Parliament. We are representatives of the people
and it is people who are pushing us,” said Cde Togarepi.
Cabinet last year approved the draft of a proposed law that
penalises citizens who campaign for the continued impositions of sanctions or
those whose actions are against the country’s national interests. Herald
Biti says ZANU PF under the leadership of @edmnangagwa are using every tricky in the political book to destroy the MDC Alliance under @nelsonchamisa leadership. He says Recalls wont shake them at all. @BitiTendai @mdczimbabwe @daddyhope @advocatemahere @PedzisaiRuhanya @Wamagaisa pic.twitter.com/TuQ21AxJJe— TechMag.TV (@TechMagTV) March 26, 2021
0 comments:
Post a comment