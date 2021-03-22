BIG HEADACHE FOR FAMILY AHEAD OF TAPIWA BURIAL

THE Makore family in Murewa is currently grappling with the problem of limiting the numbers of mourners who will attend the burial of their slain son Tapiwa Makore (7), on Saturday.
Tapiwa was gruesomely murdered in September last year,
allegedly for ritual purposes by his uncle and namesake Tapiwa Makore (snr)
with the assistance of his herdboy Tafadzwa Shamba.
The pair has already been caged in connection with the
murder.
The fresh headache for the Makore family emanates from the
COVID-19 regulations, which limit the number of mourners to 30 to contain the
spread of the respiratory disease.
But the burial of the boy is likely to attract a large
number of people, among them villagers and sympathisers.
Tapiwa’s father, Munyaradzi, yesterday told NewsDay that
his son’s remains would be collected from Harare on Friday before burial the
following morning.
“The burial date is still set for Saturday. My son’s
remains will come home on Friday ahead of the burial the following day,” Makore
said. Tapiwa will be buried with some of his body parts, including the head,
missing.
Family spokesperson Beaulah Musupayi said they would ensure
that all COVID-19 protocols are observed during the burial.
“We are aware that we are likely to receive a sizeable
number of people who want to bid farewell to our boy. We are also cognisant of
the fact that we are living in COVID-19 times, hence we will try by all means
to minimise the number of mourners,” she said.
“We have secured sanitisers and we will make sure that
social distancing will be followed. The burial will begin at 11am.” Newsday
0 comments:
Post a comment