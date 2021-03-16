BEITBRIDGE FENCE NOT FIT FOR PURPOSE, SAYS SA MINISTER



PUBLIC and Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille on Tuesday ruled out the fixing of the Beitbridge border post.

Responding to questions in the NCOP, De Lille said the acting director-general sent a technical assessment team to make an assessment of the extent of the border fence.

She said the technical team found the fence not fit for purpose and was not compliant with specifications.

“The department has taken a decision not to entertain repairs to the existing fence. It will lead to irregular expenditure.

De Lille said any work on the border fence would be located on the border management solutions in consultation with the Department of Defence.

She also said they have prepared a request for ideas on integrated border fence solution that would go out on tender.

“We are looking at funding solution to check what is available to fix our porous borders,” she said.

“Once we receive new ideas and the best practice we will consult with defence and decide on the way forward,” De Lille said.

The adverts of the tenders will be in Sunday papers this weekend and also the government tender portal. IOL