BARS, NIGHTCLUBS REMAIN CLOSED : ED

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday announced additional measures covering the Easter Holiday, with visitors to the country required to produce valid Covid-19 tests, failure of which they would be quarantined for 10 days in a hotel at their own cost.

Travellers into the country from neighbouring states are required to undergo valid Covid-19 PCR tests which are not more than 48 hours from the time of their departure to Zimbabwe.

Pupils at boarding schools will not be permitted to travel back home and equally no parent will travel to the concerned schools during the easter holiday.

Public gatherings, including church services and weddings are required to strictly be limited to not more than 50 people. Bars and nightclubs will remain closed during the Easter holiday.

In a statement announcing the additional measures to curb the spread of Covid-19, President Mnangagwa noted that the risk of disease transmission during the Easter holiday is predictably high as Zimbabweans flock to different places of worship, with some visiting holy shrines.

He said other people may also travel outside the country during the holiday period.

The President urged citizens to take additional measures during the Easter holiday to avoid the Covid-19 third wave, which has already hit other countries.

“To safeguard our nation, we need to take some additional measures to avoid a third wave of the pandemic which is already attacking some nations of the world. For the duration of the Easter holidays, travellers coming into the country from neighbouring states are supposed to undergo valid Covid-19 PCR tests which are not more than 48 hours from the time of their departure from Zimbabwe,” he said.

“School learners who are in boarding schools will not be permitted to travel back home. Equally, no parent will travel to concerned schools for purposes of visits. All gatherings, including church services, funerals and weddings will remain limited to not more than 50 people.

“The general public is encouraged to defer unnecessary travel outside localities of residence.”He said tourists are free to be vaccinated in the country at their own cost.

The President said wearing of face masks and social distancing will be strictly adhered to and enforced.

“People from different localities are encouraged to come forward to designated centres for vaccination so that our nation builds towards herd immunity. Tourists who volunteer to be vaccinated can access vaccination services available in our country at their own cost,” he said. Herald