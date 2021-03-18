BARBER CAUGHT IN BED WITH TAXI DRIVER'S WIFE

A Neshuro barber was recently beaten to a pulp after he was caught red handed in bed with a taxi driver’s wife.

Emmanuel Chipepetseki popularly known as Chipaz was on Monday, March 15, bashed and paraded around the busy Neshuro Growth Point and had to fake death to save his life.

Chipaz is said to have been engaged in an adulterous affair with one Andrew’s wife who resides close to the growth point.

On the fateful day, Andrew, who sometimes pirates with his taxi to Beitbridge, called his wife informing her that he was not coming back home as he had secured business to the border town.

As the adage goes, when the cat is not around mice play, Andrew’s wife made arrangements with Chipaz to come at her place and spend the night.

As fate would have it, Andrew cancelled his trip in the eleventh hour and showed up at his place in the middle of the night unannounced.

Andrew caught his wife and Chipaz in their bedroom groping for trout in a peculiar river.

Chipaz bolted out of the house and disappeared into the dark of the night but Andrew had already identified him.

In the morning, Andrew gathered his friends and began a manhunt for Chipaz who was found relaxed at his house near Neshuro Growth Point.

Andrew and his friends bundled Chipaz into their car and took him to the growth point where they rained fists on him.

TellZim News reporter witnessed the whole drama unfold as Andrew and his friends dragged Chipaz around the growth point humiliating him.

To save himself, Chipaz pulled a death act prompting his attackers to retreat. Realising that there was a window to escape, Chipaz bolted away to safety. TellZim News