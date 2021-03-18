ARMY MAJOR CONNED ME OF US$5K IN SOILED NOTES DEAL

A ZIMBABWE National Army (ZNA) top official, Major Sybert Muradzikwa yesterday appeared before Harare magistrate Isheunesu Matova after he allegedly conned a Harare woman of US$5 000 in a deal to clean soiled bank notes.
Muradzikwa was remanded to April 5 on $5 000 bail. It is
alleged that in January this year, Muradzikwa and his accomplices, who are
still at large, misrepresented to the complainant, Lyn Mavhunga, that they
wanted to engage her on a business venture to clean old notes using a liquid
chemical.
Mavhunga allegedly released US$5 000 to purchase the
liquid, before Muradzikwa requested for more money.
Complainant turned down the request and reported him to
police. Upon arrest, Muradzikwa was found in possession of the bag containing the
alleged soiled bank notes.
Meanwhile, a 60-year-old Harare man allegedly shot a State
witness who testified against him in a 2018 case.
Ronias Mutaki was arrested and appeared before magistrate
Dennis Mangosi yesterday facing attempted murder charges. The magistrate will
deliver his ruling on the matter today.
The complainant in the matter is a gardener in Mutaki’s
neighbourhood in Avondale. Newsday
